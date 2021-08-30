Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,829,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 194,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,181,846. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

