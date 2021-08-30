Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

NYSE:IR opened at $52.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

