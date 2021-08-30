Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of M&T Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,892,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $142.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.44. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

