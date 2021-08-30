Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PTC by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.98 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

