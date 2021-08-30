Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of WestRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WestRock stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.