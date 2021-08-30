Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.11 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

