Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of PerkinElmer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 102,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.91 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.50 and a 1 year high of $188.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

