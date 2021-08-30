Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,294,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

GPC stock opened at $123.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.