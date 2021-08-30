Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,991,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $203.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.59. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

