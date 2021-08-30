Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 188,578 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 188,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Masco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Masco by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 43.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after purchasing an additional 426,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS opened at $61.99 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

