Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $10.78 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of NVR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,936,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,139.27 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,066.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

