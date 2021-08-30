Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $11.99 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 704,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,988,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

