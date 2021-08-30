Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $12.66 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Trimble as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trimble by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TRMB stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

