Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $9.79 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 298,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,791,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

