Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,055,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

