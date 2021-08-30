Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Coupa Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $239.13 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $208,997.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $387,398.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

