Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,644,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of NovoCure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $134.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,694.26 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,448 shares of company stock worth $9,697,122 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

