Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,021,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of The Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $446.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.92 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.74.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.