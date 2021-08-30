Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $273.73 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,768,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

