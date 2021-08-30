Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.98. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

