Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Model N stock opened at $34.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

