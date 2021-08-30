Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moderna were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $382.22 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.