Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $382.22, but opened at $372.72. Moderna shares last traded at $365.48, with a volume of 53,080 shares.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Moderna by 681.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 70.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

