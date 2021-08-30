Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Mogo (TSE:MOGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mogo to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Mogo alerts:

MOGO stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 95,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,452. Mogo has a 1-year low of C$1.53 and a 1-year high of C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.44 million and a P/E ratio of 69.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.77.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.