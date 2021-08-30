Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

