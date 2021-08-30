Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,266 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $376.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $376.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

