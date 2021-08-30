Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 282,042 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 282,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.20% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE CSTM opened at $19.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

