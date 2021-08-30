Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 175,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

