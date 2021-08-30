Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $5.66 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.09% of EQT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

