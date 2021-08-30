Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 33,812 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $632,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after purchasing an additional 663,126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

