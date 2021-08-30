Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.