Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Up 33.9% in August

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 20.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,070,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSD traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,405. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

