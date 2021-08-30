Morgan Stanley Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 513.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.82% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

PSCE stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

