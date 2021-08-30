Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Stoneridge worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

