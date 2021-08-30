Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,354 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of TransAlta worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $42,953,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

