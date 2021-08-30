Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $123,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.