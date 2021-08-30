Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $18,714. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.