Morgan Stanley Sells 37,206 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of ProAssurance worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

PRA stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRA. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

