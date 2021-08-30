Morgan Stanley Sells 427,288 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Talos Energy worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 181.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 111,802 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,492,259 shares of company stock worth $59,979,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

TALO stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.46.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.