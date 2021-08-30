Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Up 0.3%

Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.40 and last traded at C$32.25. 167,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 130,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

