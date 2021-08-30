Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $882.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $4,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $846,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

