MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $639.45. 719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,355. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

