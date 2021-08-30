MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $8.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $638.43. 284,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,704. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $643.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $582.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

