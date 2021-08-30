MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSCI were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $629.59 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $635.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

