MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $640.00

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $640.00 and last traded at $639.49, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $629.59.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $260,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $424,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 32.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

