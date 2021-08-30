mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.98 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

