MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 1,057 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,098. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $316.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.