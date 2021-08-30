MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 1,706 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 398,332 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.