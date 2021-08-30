MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 2,779 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $180.24. The company had a trading volume of 376,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

