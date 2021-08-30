MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 3,717 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,557. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

